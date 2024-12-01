Drone strikes by Mali’s military regime kill 8 Tuareg leaders in the country’s north

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A rebel spokesman says drone strikes by Mali’s military regime have killed eight Tuareg rebel leaders in the north of the country. It was the first time since the start of the rebellion in 2012 that so many Taureg leaders have been killed in a single attack. “Several synchronized drone strikes martyred some Azawad leader on December 1, 2024 in Tinzaouatine, near the Algerian border,” said spokesman Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane. Azawad is the term used by the separatists for northern Mali. The statement from lists the names of eight Tuareg chiefs, the best known of whom is Fahad Ag Al Mahmoud.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.