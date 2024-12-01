Serie A title race loses significance after Fiorentina player collapses on field

MILAN (AP) — The Italian league title race didn’t seem so important this weekend after a player collapsed on the field during a Serie A match. League leader Napoli had won 1-0 at Torino and was waiting on the outcome of the match between close rivals Fiorentina and Inter Milan. Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove fell to the ground in the 16th minute of the match and it was abandoned shortly afterward with the scoreline 0-0. The 22-year-old Bove was swiftly stretchered off to an ambulance and taken to hospital. There has been no update so far from his club on the player’s condition.

