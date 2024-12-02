Closing arguments to begin in trial over stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Closing arguments will begin Monday in the trial of a tech consultant in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco last year. Prosecutors say Nima Momeni stabbed Lee three times after a dispute over his behavior toward Momeni’s younger sister, with whom Lee was friends. Defense attorneys say Lee was on a multi-day drug bender of cocaine and ketamine and that Momeni had to defend himself against Lee’s knife attack. Momeni faces 26 years to life if convicted. Lee’s death rocked the broader tech community whose members mourned the loss of the charismatic and kind entrepreneur.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.