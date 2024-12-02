Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine Vice President Duterte after she threatened president
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An impeachment complaint has been filed against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, who is facing a legal storm over a death threat she made against the president and her alleged role in extra-judicial killings of drug suspects, corruption and failure to stand up to Chinese aggression in the disputed South China Sea. The impeachment bid filed Monday by several prominent civil society activists accuses Duterte of violating the country’s Constitution, betrayal of public trust and other “high crimes,” including the death threats she made against the president, his wife and the speaker of the House of Representatives. The vice president’s legal troubles have unfolded in the backdrop of her increasingly bitter political feud with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his allies.