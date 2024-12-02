Three climbers from the US and Canada are missing on New Zealand’s highest peak

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Three mountain climbers from the U.S. and Canada are missing after they failed to return from a planned ascent of New Zealand’s highest peak, Aoraki. The Americans — Kurt Blair from Colorado and Carlos Romero of California — are certified alpine guides. A statement by New Zealand’s police did not name the Canadian climber. The men were reported missing Monday when they did not arrive to meet their prearranged transport after the climb. Search efforts did not resume Tuesday due to deteriorating weather conditions on Aoraki, also known as Mt. Cook. Heavy rain and snow were forecast, and conditions were not expected to improve until Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.