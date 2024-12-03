South Korea’s opposition party urges Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s main opposition party is urging President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign immediately or face an impeachment, hours after Yoon lifted a short-lived martial law that prompted soldiers to encircle parliament. The liberal opposition Democratic Party, which holds a majority in the 300-seat parliament, said Wednesday that its lawmakers decided to call on Yoon to quit or they would take steps to impeach him. On Tuesday night, Yoon abruptly imposed the emergency martial law, vowing to eliminate “anti-state” forces as he struggled to push forward a slew of agendas at an opposition-dominated parliament. But his martial law was effective for only about six hours, as the National Assembly voted to overrule the president.

