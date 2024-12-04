Controversial presidential front-runner Calin Georgescu wants Romania to be ‘self-sufficient power’

IZVORANI, Romania (AP) — Presidential front-runner and far-right populist Calin Georgescu says Romania’s Western alliances remain secure providing they “serve the sovereignty of the country and nothing else.” Georgescu unexpectedly topped the polls in the first round of the Romanian presidential vote on Nov. 24, despite being a huge outsider, plunging the European Union and NATO country into unprecedented turmoil. “I am interested in us being a sovereign and self-sufficient power,” the 62-year-old independent candidate told The Associated Press on Wednesday. He will face reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in a final vote on Sunday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.