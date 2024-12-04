Skip to Content
News

Shooting at a Northern California elementary school and suspect is dead, sheriff’s office says

By
New
Published 3:52 PM

PALERMO, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say there’s been a shooting at a Northern California elementary school and the suspect is dead. Deputies are “on scene of an active incident involving a shooting” Wednesday at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office says on the social platform X. It’s not immediately known if anyone at the school is hurt. A phone call and email to the sheriff’s office were not immediately returned.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content