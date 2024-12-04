Shooting at a Northern California elementary school and suspect is dead, sheriff’s office says

PALERMO, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say there’s been a shooting at a Northern California elementary school and the suspect is dead. Deputies are “on scene of an active incident involving a shooting” Wednesday at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office says on the social platform X. It’s not immediately known if anyone at the school is hurt. A phone call and email to the sheriff’s office were not immediately returned.

