Some young Kenyans turn to kung fu for self-improvement in difficult times

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A growing number of young people in Kenya see kung fu as a path toward future employment. Kung fu has emerged as an alternative to the more popular martial art of taekwondo. The growing visibility of Chinese workers in Kenya for major infrastructure projects has sparked an interest in their culture. One coach trains dozens of children and youth in a Nairobi neighborhood and has noticed a significant increase in learners recently. Some in training hope to become full-time coaches or learn skills to defend themselves — not just physically but also mentally and socially.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.