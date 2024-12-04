Trump nominates cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins as SEC chair

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trump calls Atkins a “proven leader for common sense regulations.” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday that Atkins “believes in the promise of robust, innovative capital markets that are responsive to the needs of Investors, & that provide capital to make our Economy the best in the World.” The commission oversees U.S. securities markets and investments. If confirmed next year by the new Republican-led Senate, Atkins would replace Gary Gensler as SEC chair.

