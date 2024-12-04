UK leader Starmer will outline his ‘Plan for Change.’ Just don’t call it a relaunch

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is trying to change the narrative on his five-month-old government. He’ll deliver a speech Thursday entitled “Plan for Change.” It comes after plummeting approval ratings, business anxiety over tax hikes and protesting farmers clogging London streets. Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch calls it an “emergency reset” by a floundering administration. But Starmer’s office says the speech isn’t a relaunch, just “the next phase” in his government plan. Starmer’s center-left Labour Party was elected in July on a promise to get Britain’s sluggish economy growing and restore the state-funded National Health Service. But it has been criticized for failing to show people how their lives will improve any time soon.

