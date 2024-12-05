An Ole Miss student exchanged messages with the man now on trial in his killing, police say

In the final hours before University of Mississippi student Jimmy “Jay” Lee disappeared, sexually explicit Snapchat messages were exchanged between his account and the account of the man now on trial in his killing. That is according to testimony Thursday by University Police Department Sgt. Benjamin Douglas. He spoke during the capital murder trial of 24-year-old Sheldon “Timothy” Herrington Jr., who is charged in the death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee. The 20-year-old Lee was a gay man well known in the LGBTQ+ community at Ole Miss and in Oxford, where the university is located and the trial is being held. Lee’s body has never been found, but a judge declared him dead.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.