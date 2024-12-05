In California’s ‘earthquake country,’ a 7.0 temblor prompts confusion and a tsunami warning

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck in California’s so-called “earthquake country.” According to the U.S. Geological Survey on Thursday, at least 5.3 million people in California and Oregon were under a tsunami warning after the earthquake struck. It was felt as far south as San Francisco, where residents felt a rolling motion for several seconds. It was followed by multiple smaller aftershocks. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury. The temblor was the most powerful to hit California since a 7.1-magnitude quake hit Ridgecrest in 2019. The epicenter of the shaker occurred where three tectonic plates meet.

