Oklahoma officer charged for slamming 71-year-old man to the ground

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have charged an Oklahoma City police officer with felony assault after he slammed a 71-year-old man to the ground, breaking his neck, following an argument over a traffic ticket. Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Zemp Behenna said Thursday that her office filed one count of aggravated assault and battery against Sgt. Joseph Gibson in the Oct. 27 dispute. Body-worn camera video shows Gibson throwing Lich Vu to the ground after Vu touched Gibson during the argument. Prosecutors say Vu suffered a brain bleed, and a broken neck and eye socket. He remains hospitalized.

