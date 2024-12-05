Words on ammo in CEO shooting echo common phrase on insurer tactics: Delay, deny, defend

A message left at the scene of an insurance executive’s fatal shooting echoes a phrase commonly used to describe insurer tactics to avoid paying claims. The words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” were emblazoned on the ammunition used to kill UnitedHealthcare’s CEO. That’s according to an official who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. The three words are similar to the phrase “delay, deny, defend.” That’s how attorneys describe insurers denying services and payment, and the title of a 2010 book critical of the industry. Police haven’t officially commented on the wording. But Thompson’s shooting and the messages on the ammunition have sparked outrage on social media and elsewhere, reflecting frustration Americans have over the cost and complexity of getting care.

