China fine tunes economic stimulus as it braces for new US administration

BANGKOK (AP) — China is fine tuning its policies aimed at revving up its economy as it braces for an uncertain future in relations with the United States under President-elect Donald Trump. To shore up local manufacturers that may face steep tariff hikes under a Trump administration, Beijing has announced plans to giving manufacturers a 20% made-in-China price advantage in sales to the Chinese government. Shares in China have surged on expectations that an annual economic planning meeting, due next week, will yield more support for the slowing economy. A revival of exports is helping to compensate for a property market in the doldrums and subdued consumer spending.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.