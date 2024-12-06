Elon Musk funded a super PAC comparing Trump’s position on abortion to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s

Elon Musk was the sole funder of a super PAC that focused on advertising likening Donald Trump’s stance on abortion to that of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Campaign finance records show a group titled RBG PAC, formed in mid-October, received a single contribution of $20.5 million from an entity entitled “Elon Musk Revocable Trust” a week later. That’s a small fraction of the more than $200 million Musk spent in the 2024 election cycle. Most of it was through his super PAC intended to elect Trump. Along with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk has been tapped by Trump to head up an effort to slash government programs and regulations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.