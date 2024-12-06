Former State Representative Elaine Smith has passed away

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Democrats responded to the announcement that former Idaho District 29 Representative Elaine Smith passed away.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair, Lauren Necochea said of Elaine Smith in a statement, “It is with deep sadness that we mark the passing of former Representative Elaine Smith. Her extraordinary dedication to her community and state was evident in everything she did, from nearly two decades as a state lawmaker to her long career supporting education and building partnerships in Pocatello.

As a representative of District 29, Elaine was a voice for the people, listening with compassion and working tirelessly to reflect their needs in the Statehouse. Her leadership as House Minority Caucus Chairwoman was marked by wisdom and grace, and her advocacy for education, public lands, and working families left a lasting impact on Idaho. From advancing concussion protocols in school sports to protecting children left in hot vehicles, Elaine championed the vulnerable and tirelessly advocated for common-sense solutions.

Her service was grounded in her belief that bipartisanship and cooperation could move Idaho forward. Elaine reminded us of the importance of building bridges and working together, even in a deeply divided political climate. Her strength of character and focus on what was best for Idaho will remain an inspiration to all of us.

On behalf of the entire Idaho Democratic Party, I offer our deepest condolences and prayers to Elaine’s family and loved ones.”

District 29 Senator James Ruchti said in a statement, “Elaine cared about her constituents. Each session, Pocatellans travel to Boise to lobby the legislature on important issues. No matter how busy or tired she was, Elaine would make time for them.”