In the 6-hour mayhem of South Korea’s martial law, a woman’s act of resistance was a defining moment
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In the groundswell of fury and defiance that erupted among South Koreans after their president declared martial law, it was perhaps the iconic moment. As parliamentarians scrambled to get inside the National Assembly building to reverse the emergency measure, a woman in a leather coat confronted one of the soldiers who was trying to stop the lawmakers, grabbed his automatic rifle, and tried to tug it away while yelling “Aren’t you ashamed?” The woman, An Gwiryeong, says it was just one of many acts of resistance that cold Tuesday night in Seoul.