Judge upholds use of race in Naval Academy admissions, saying a diverse military is stronger

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has upheld the consideration of race in admissions at the U.S. Naval Academy, ruling that military cohesion and other national security factors mean the officer training school should not be subjected to the same standards as civilian universities. The group behind the case, Students for Fair Admissions, won a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that broadly prohibited the consideration of race and ethnicity in college admissions while carving out a potential exemption for military academies. Judge Richard Bennett rejected their arguments in a ruling released Friday. The group says they plan to appeal.

