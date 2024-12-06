Jury awards $310 million to parents of teen killed in fall from Orlando amusement park ride

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who fell to his death from a Florida amusement park ride has won a $310 million verdict against the attraction’s Austrian builder. The Orlando jury on Thursday ordered Funtime to pay Tyre Sampson’s parents $155 million each. The trial lasted only a day as Funtime never appeared in court to defend itself. Icon Park had already settled with Sampson’s family for an undisclosed amount. Sampson stood 6 foot, 2 inches tall and weighed 380 pounds. He fell from Icon Park’s Orlando Free Fall ride because the harness did not fit him and he wasn’t warned. Icon Park already settled with the parents.

