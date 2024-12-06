Michigan high school choir belts out holiday tunes from a towering Christmas tree

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan high school choir performs its annual holiday concert not near a Christmas tree, but rather in it. The Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree is set to wrap up its 40th year with two shows on Saturday at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon. The 67-foot-tall, tree-shaped structure features 25,000 LED lights, 5,200 linear feet of greenery and 15 tiers on which 180 choir members stand. The tree has a hierarchy. Freshmen are near the bottom, sophomores and juniors take up the middle section and seniors enjoy their perch from way up high. Shawn Lawton has directed the Mona Shores High School Choir and overseen the annual show for three decades. This is his last year in charge.

