Oil flow to Czech Republic through Russia’s Druhzba pipeline resumes after unexplained shutdown

PRAGUE (AP) — Oil delivery to the Czech Republic from Russia through the Druhzba pipeline has resumed after it was interrupted two days ago, official said. It is still not clear why the delivery was halted on Wednesday morning. The Orlen Unipetrol refiner said its operations have not been affected. The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary have an exception to remain the only European Union member states to receive oil from Russia. Other EU countries stopped buying Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 as part of EU sanctions to punish Russia for the aggression.

