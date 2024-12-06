The first rioter tried on Jan. 6 charges gets reduced prison sentence after Supreme Court decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man who was the first rioter to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been resentenced on Friday to nearly seven years in prison. Guy Reffitt delivered an angry, profane rant to the judge who agreed on Friday to modestly reduce his original sentence. Guy Reffitt benefitted from a Supreme Court ruling that led to the dismissal of his conviction on an obstruction charge. His new sentence — six years and eight months — is seven months lower than his original sentence.

