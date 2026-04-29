Local News 8 joins “Battle of The Badges” blood drive challenge to help save lives across Idaho

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - A friendly competition between Air Idaho Rescue, EIRMC, and American Red Cross has now made its way right into the Local News 8 Newsroom. Megan Lavin and Danielle Mullenix spoke with representatives at the North Idaho Falls ER about the latest updates on the "Battle of the Badges" and joined the challenge to help raise awareness for the nationwide blood shortage.

Danielle & Megan seen holding their team's coins up. Team O Positive and Team A Positive representing different divisions of Air Idaho Rescue first responders.

The statewide competition has invited donors to give blood at any American Red Cross location through Wednesday, April 29th. Each donation earns points for a selected team, adding a competitive twist to an effort to address a nationwide blood shortage.

Participants can choose between two teams:

Team A Positive : representing Air Idaho’s rotor-wing crews, EMS, and area fire departments

: representing Air Idaho’s rotor-wing crews, EMS, and area fire departments Team O Positive: representing Air Idaho’s fixed-wing crews and local law enforcement

Each unit of blood donated can help save up to three lives, according to organizers. Certain donations—such as Power Red, O-negative blood types, first-time donors, and donations made on the final day of the competition—can earn double points.

Organizers say the need for blood is constant, especially for emergency responders like Air Idaho Rescue. Their aircraft operate as flying intensive care units, equipped with life-saving tools and even blood supplies that can be administered mid-flight to patients experiencing severe blood loss.

Denim Butler, a representative from the Idaho Falls Donor Recruitment Department, shared that this competition goes beyond a friendly rivalry.

"With the blood shortage that we have in the nation, and summer coming, the 100 deadliest days of summer are right around the corner," Butler said. "It is very critical to get in now and donate blood as often as you possibly can. Of course, it's fun to see you [Danielle and Megan] joining in on the spirit of this rivalry, and we hope people can see how accessible giving blood can be."

“Everyone is invited to help combat the nationwide blood shortage by donating,” said Air Methods Account Executive Jill Egan. “Every donation is worth one point in our competition. When people donate, they can choose to join Team A+ so their point goes to the Air Idaho rotor wing, EMS, and firefighter team, or Team O+ so their point goes to the Air Idaho fixed-wing and law enforcement team. Double points are given for power red and O-negative blood, rookie donors, and donations made on April 29, which is the last day of the competition.”

Donations will be tallied based on a point system for each team, and an award ceremony at the North Idaho Falls ER will announce the official Air Idaho Rescue winning team for this year's "Battle of the Badges" competition.

To donate blood or participate, donors can register through the American Red Cross website and schedule an appointment at a donation center near them.