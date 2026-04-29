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Local Forecast

Sun and clouds with slight chance of showers and back to a freeze warning tonight

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Published 10:16 AM

Mostly sunny and coming up to near 60. Very seasonal temps for us today and tomorrow. Light winds and a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.

With a low feeding low level moisture feed we keep chances of showers around and clouds in and out through end of the week.  We are tracking more sunshine into the weekend with a jump in temps above average to the 70's.

Freeze warning in effect tonight again for the upper snake river plain from 3am to 9am Thursday.

Protect people, pets, plants and pipes since temps are forecast to be at around 32 for several hours.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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