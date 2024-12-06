Under assault by gangs in Haiti, a Kenyan-led mission fights back

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An armored vehicle carrying Kenyan police rumbles through Haiti’s capital with a shattered window that a high-caliber bullet failed to penetrate, a permanent sign of the violence confronting the United Nations-backed force almost daily in Port-au-Prince. Kenyan police were deployed to Haiti earlier this year to help quell gang violence. On Thursday, gunfire erupted in Port-au-Prince as the Kenyans repelled heavily armed gangs that dominate 85% of the capital and are fighting to seize full control. More than 4,500 people have been reported killed in Haiti so far this year, and another 2,060 injured, according to the U.N.

