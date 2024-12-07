Germany’s far-right AfD party nominates a candidate for chancellor in the upcoming election

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party has presented its candidate for chancellor in the country’s upcoming election. In practice, Alice Weidel has no chance of taking the chancellery as other parties refuse to work with the populist party. But Alternative for Germany, or AfD, which was founded in 2013, has been getting strong approval ratings and is currently the second strongest party in the country after the center-right Christian Democrats. It is polling between 18% and 19% in nationwide surveys. Saturday’s nomination is the first time that the AfD is running its own candidate for chancellor.

