Migrants who survived Madagascar boat tragedy arrive back in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Nearly 50 survivors of a migrant boat tragedy last month that left 25 people dead in the Indian Ocean off Madagascar have arrived back in Somalia and were received by government officials. The survivors aged 17 to 50 wore outfits Saturday made of fabric with the Somali national flag colors. They disembarked from a plane in the capital, Mogadishu, visibly relieved to return to safety. Many young Somalis embark every year on dangerous journeys in search of better opportunities abroad. The U.N. agency has previously raised concerns over the rise in irregular migration from Horn of Africa countries as people flee from conflict and drought.

