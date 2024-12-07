The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government has brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers. Assad’s downfall came as a stark contrast to his first months as Syria’s unlikely president in 2000, when many hoped he would be a young reformer after three decades of his father’s iron grip. Only 34 years old, the Western-educated ophthalmologist was a rather geeky tech-savvy fan of computers with a gentle demeanor.

