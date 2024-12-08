Adam Pemble, AP journalist whose compassionate lens brought stories to life, dies at 52

BERLIN (AP) — Adam Pemble, an Associated Press journalist who covered some of the biggest global news of the past two decades, from earthquakes and conflicts to political summits and elections, has died. He was 52. Pemble died Thursday in Minneapolis surrounded by friends and family after a long battle with cancer. Known for bringing stories alive with his camera, Pemble epitomized the best of television news traditions, casting a curious and compassionate lens onto the lives of the people and communities whose stories he told. He joined the AP in 2007 in New York before moving to Prague in 2011 to enhance Eastern European news coverage, creating distinctive stories highlighting the region’s culture and society. Among his many assignments was the war in Ukraine.

