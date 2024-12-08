Europe’s economy needs help. Political chaos in France and Germany means it may be slower in coming

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe’s economy has enough difficulties, from tepid growth to trade tensions with the U.S. Dealing with those woes is only getting harder due to the political chaos in the two biggest European countries, France and Germany. Neither has a government backed by a functioning majority, and France could take a while yet to sort things out. But some problems aren’t going to wait, such as what to do about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s America First stance on trade and how to fund stronger defense against Putin’s Russia.

