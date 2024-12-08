Syrian rebels free prisoners from Assad’s notorious dungeons who celebrate in Damascus streets

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Tens of thousands of people held in Syria’s notorious prisons have been freed in the 10 days since the insurgents began their lightning advance across the country that ended with the toppling of President Bashar Assad. Human rights groups, whistleblowers, and former detainees say torture has been systematic, while secret executions have been reported at more than 20 sites run by Syrian intelligence. Among those released was Bashar Bashoum, a writer who was due to be executed on Sunday. Instead, he walked in the Damascus sunshine and tried to find a way to contact his family to let them know he was alive.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.