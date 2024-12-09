10 new TV shows from 2024 that are worth watching before the new year

It could be argued that 2024 wasn’t the best year for TV. Highly-anticipated shows like the final season of “Stranger Things,” “The Last of Us,” and “The White Lotus” didn’t even make it on the calendar and will instead return in 2025. Also, streamers and broadcast networks tightened their budgets by saying yes to less. Writing off this year’s selection, however, seems unfair. There were new standout comedies, dramas, reality TV and remakes of old favorites that caught the attention of viewers, awards voters and the zeitgeist. The AP’s Alicia Rancilio offers a list of 10 shows from 2024 to watch before the new year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.