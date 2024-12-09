An explosion at a fuel depot in central Italy kills 2 and injures 9

MILAN (AP) — A fuel depot has exploded in the central Italian region of Tuscan, killing at least two people and injuring nine. Italy’s ENI oil company says the cause of the explosion Monday at the depot in Calenzano, near Florence, is under investigation. It says the flames are confined to a loading area and have not spread to nearby tanks. Firefighters are at work battling the flames. Regional train service was interrupted due to the smoke, and people in the area are advised to stay indoors.

