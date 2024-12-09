Boeing lays off hundreds in Washington and California as part of cuts announced previously

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing has laid off hundreds of additional employees in Washington state and California as part of planned cuts that will eventually reduce the company’s workforce by about 17,000. News outlets reported Monday that nearly 400 Boeing employees were laid off in Washington state and more than 500 in California. Boeing in October said it would reduce its workforce by 10% in the coming months as it tries to recover from financial and regulatory troubles and a strike by its machinists. CEO Kelly Ortberg has said the strike did not cause the layoffs, which he said was the result of overstaffing. In November, the company started notifying workers who would be laid off.

