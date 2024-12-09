Jay-Z says lawsuit accusing him of raping a child at awards after-party is part of an extortion ploy

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Jay-Z says that a rape allegation made against him is part of an extortion attempt. A lawsuit alleges Jay-Z raped a minor with Sean “Diddy” Combs at an awards show after-party nearly 25 years ago. But the Grammy Award-winning rapper vehemently denies the allegations. The suit is part of a wave of sexual assault cases levied against Combs as he awaits trial on federal sex trafficking charges. It was amended Sunday to name Jay-Z as the unnamed celebrity who participated in the sexual assault during an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000. The anonymous woman says she was 13 years old when she was assaulted. Jay-Z called the allegations “idiotic” and “heinous.”

