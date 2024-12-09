Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear picked to lead Democratic efforts to win governorships in 2026 midterms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is taking on a lead role for Democratic efforts to win governorships in the 2026 midterm elections. A majority of states will be electing governors in 2026, including in presidential swing states. Democratic governors on Saturday picked Beshear as chair-elect of the Democratic Governors Association for 2026. He will serve as vice chair in 2025, when Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will continue serving as the group’s chair. It sets up Beshear to play a lead role in candidate recruitment, messaging and fundraising for 2026, when governorships are up for grabs in 36 states.

