Trump’s Cabinet picks set off political chain reaction in Florida congressional races

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The field of candidates has been set for two special elections in Florida to replace members of Congress nominated for positions in President-elect Donald Trump’s new administration. Two dozen candidates have filed to run for the seats of outgoing Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz, though Trump has already weighed in on his preferred successors. Trump’s reliance on Florida lawmakers for his new Cabinet is setting off a political chain reaction that’s opening up new possibilities in the state in 2026 and beyond. Multiple sitting elected officials have filed to run for the congressional seats, including the state’s chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis, triggering other vacancies.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.