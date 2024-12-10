Death toll in Italy’s fuel depot explosion rises to 4

ROME (AP) — Rescuers have found two more bodies on Tuesday at the site of the massive explosion that a day earlier hit a fuel depot in the central Italian region of Tuscany, bringing the death toll to four, local officials say. The blast collapsed a building with offices, where one person is believed missing, Fourteen people have been injured and hospitalized after the incident, Tuscany’s governor said, adding that two were in “critical conditions.” The explosion happened at an ENI fuel depot north of Florence, sending a dark plume of smoke into the air. Italy’s ENI oil company said on Monday that the cause of the blast was under investigation.

