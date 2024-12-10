Police in Kenya hurl teargas at protesters against gender-based violence

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya have hurled teargas cannisters at hundreds of protesters against gender-based violence, or femicide, in the capital, Nairobi, and arrested an unknown number of people. Protesters who were chanting “Stop Femicide” were dispersed by police at a public park where they had gathered and later engaged in running battles along the streets. Several protesters were injured in the confrontation Tuesday. Kenya has a silent epidemic of gender-based violence. In October, Police said 97 women had been killed since August, with most cases involving male partners.

