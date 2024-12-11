North Carolina GOP lawmakers enact a law eroding the incoming Democratic governor’s powers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Republicans have enacted legislation that erodes some powers of several statewide offices newly-elected Democrats are slated to hold next month. Lawmakers overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto. One of the most significant changes shifts the power to appoint state elections board members from the governor to the state auditor. The state auditor will be a Republican next year. The law also diminishes some powers of the attorney general, lieutenant governor and schools superintendent. Opposition to the bill has drawn protests in the state House’s gallery. Police say one person was arrested.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.