Georgia Republicans recommend further law to restrict transgender women’s participation in sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are recommending that the state write laws banning transgender girls and women from participating in school and college sports. The recommendation on Friday sets the stage for action in the 2025 legislative session. Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones announced almost identical goals at the panel’s first meeting in August. Legislators in 2022 empowered the Georgia High School Association to regulate transgender students’ participation in sports. The association then banned transgender boys and girls from playing on school sports teams matching their gender identity. Jones and others argue that doesn’t go far enough and that lawmakers themselves need to act.

