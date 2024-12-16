Prosecutor seeks death penalty for 8 charged with kidnapping and killing an Alabama woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the eight people charged in the kidnapping, assault and killing of a 20-year-old mother. Birmingham law enforcement say video from February shows eight people kidnapped Mahogany Jackson and physically and sexually assaulted her before fatally shooting her. The prosecutor described the case in a court document Friday as “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel compared to other capital offenses.” A public defender representing at least one of the suspects has filed a motion to bar the death penalty if the jury verdict is not unanimous.

