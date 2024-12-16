Three dogs that fatally mauled their owner in a San Diego park are euthanized

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Humane Society says it has euthanized three dogs that fatally mauled their owner last week. The attack happened at a neighborhood park while horrified onlookers tried to help the victim. A second person was hospitalized with bite injuries following the attack Friday afternoon at the children’s playground area of Mesa Viking Neighborhood Park in the Mira Mesa area. The owner of the three XL bully dogs died at a hospital. He has not been publicly identified.

