Shooting in Madison is the latest carnage at a US school or college over the past 25 years

Hundreds of people in the U.S. have died in shootings over the past 25 years in places like offices, stores and theaters. But the carnage perhaps hits hardest when it happens in schools and colleges, when the victims are teachers, young adult students and children. A shooting Monday at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, was the latest in a long list of those taking place at American schools and colleges since the 1999 Columbine High School Massacre in Colorado. Authorities in Madison say a 15-year-old female shot another teenager and a teacher, wounded six others and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

