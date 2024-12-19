Former top aide to New York City’s mayor surrenders to DA’s office to face charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams has surrendered to authorities to face corruption charges. Ingrid Lewis-Martin was seen entering the lower Manhattan office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg early Thursday morning. Bragg and the commissioner of the city’s watchdog Department of Investigation have scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon. The topic was not announced, but two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Lewis-Martin was expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges brought by Bragg’s office. Messages seeking comment were left Thursday with the district attorney’s office and with Lewis-Martin’s attorney, Arthur Aidala.

