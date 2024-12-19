International students urged to return to US campuses before Trump inauguration

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Some U.S. colleges and universities are advising international students to return to campus before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. They’re worried he could declare travel bans like he did during his first presidency. Trump said while campaigning that he’ll impose ideological screening and revoke the visas of campus protesters. Classes begin at some schools before Trump takes office, so their students would be back anyway. But the warnings say anyone whose ability to stay in the United States depends on an academic visa should reduce their risks and get back before Jan. 20.

