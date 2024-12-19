Kenya announces plan to combat rising gender-based violence as 100 women are killed in four months

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenyan government has declared gender-based violence the nation’s most pressing security threat, with 100 women killed in the past four months alone, most of them by men who were known to them, including intimate partners. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi referred to the escalating crisis as “the elephant in the room,” and said authorities have investigated most of the cases, which are pending in court. Since September 2023, a staggering 7,107 cases of sexual and gender-based violence have been reported in Kenya, said Mudavadi, adding that the police inspector general has formed a specialized unit to combat femicides — the killing of girls or women because of their gender.

