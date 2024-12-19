Portland, Oregon, swears in new government and mayor who campaigned to end homelessness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A businessman with no experience in public office is taking over as mayor of Oregon’s biggest city. Voters elected trucking company executive Keith Wilson as Portland mayor last month after he ran on an ambitious pledge to end unsheltered homelessness within a year. Wilson will be sworn in on Thursday alongside councilors. All but one are new. The officials will be the first to oversee a completely new form of government in Portland that features a City Council expanded from five members to 12. The officials were also the first to be elected under the city’s new ranked-choice voting system.

